LISTEN: US Journalist Detained in Iran Appeals for Help in Recorded Call

An Iranian-American journalist imprisoned in Tehran’s Evin Prison has appealed directly to the U.S. government for help, saying he and other Americans detained in Iran are being denied proper medical care and subjected to relentless pressure behind bars.

In a two-minute recorded phone call obtained exclusively by CBS News correspondent Margaret Brennan, Reza Valizadeh urged Washington to intervene on behalf of detainees held by the Iranian regime.

“Even if treating our diseases is a big demand, it would have at least asked the Iranian authorities to reduce not all the physical pressure and mental torture against us in captivity, but at least some of it,” Valizadeh said.

The message emerged after Iran eased an internet blackout imposed following U.S. and Israeli airstrikes three months ago, restoring limited communication between prisoners and the outside world.

Valizadeh said four Americans held at Evin Prison are suffering from “various diseases and are deprived from real medical services.”

The journalist also criticised the administration’s decision to return Iranian sailors detained after a vessel seizure in May, saying: “The U.S. government could have demanded our exchange in return. However, it did not happen.”

CBS News reported it could not independently verify details about the other detainees. Valizadeh’s case was formally designated as a wrongful detention by the State Department in May 2025, placing it under the authority of the government’s hostage affairs office.

The appeal comes as Washington pursues negotiations with Tehran aimed at securing a ceasefire and reopening talks over Iran’s nuclear programme.

However, sources told Brennan that while the State Department believes six Americans remain detained in Iran that none are expected to be released as part of the current truce discussions.

According to CBS News, officials have opted to pursue the release of detained Americans on a separate diplomatic track, prioritizing a ceasefire and renewed nuclear negotiations with Tehran before turning to the hostage issue.

Sources told the network the Americans’ return remains a priority, but officials feared tying their fate to fragile truce talks could jeopardize both efforts.

Watch above via CBS News.

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