Maine residents slammed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and their tactics on CNN following the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Joan Sebastian Guerrero in the state.

Maine residents spoke to CNN following the shooting Guerrero in Biddeford. That shooting came not too long after Mexican immigrant Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was similarly shot and killed during an ICE traffic stop.

“People have to realize this is not normal, and it cannot become normal at all,” Monty Ellison, who lives near the scene of the Guerrero shooting, said.

Peggo Hodes, who visited the scene of the shooting, chalked ICE’s actions up to “murder.”

“This is murder with impunity. And this could be happening to any one of us, any one of us. He’s 26-year-old with a child. He has a legitimate reason for being here. He had social security. It’s horrific,” she said.

Guerrero’s father said he was working as a cleaner and delivery driver and “hoping to build a better future for his family.”

Critics have been calling on ICE agents to use body cams and wear more identifying-clothing amid the recent shootings.

“Body cameras have been deployed to more than half the field offices, with the remaining half to receive them in the next 60 days,” DHS said in a statement.

Body cams were absent in both recent shootings.

CNN previously reported, citing a source familiar with the situation, that ICE ordered agents to stop the use of traffic stops in their deportation efforts.

According to DHS, Guerrero was shot because an agent “fearing for public safety” as the suspect allegedly tried to flee the scene. Officials claimed Araujo in Houston was shot and killed after attempting to use his vehicle as a weapon against an agent, something his family and lawyer representing the other men in the car at the time dispute.

Watch above via CNN.

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