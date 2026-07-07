Marjorie Taylor Greene Clashes With ‘View’ Hosts Over AIPAC Until Joy Behar Cuts Her Off for Faux Ad Break

Marjorie Taylor Greene and The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin sparred over the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Tuesday morning — a confrontation that was ultimately cut short when co-host Joy Behar seemed to pretend the show needed to go to break.

Griffin asked Greene about a statement she shared via X in which she appeared to link AIPAC to Graham Platner. Greene originally wrote in part, “I do find it interesting that Platner is hated by AIPAC and rape accusations show up years later from a woman who dated him. AIPAC hated Massie too and they rolled out fake AI ads showing lies about him in a sex trio with AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] and Ilhan Omar.”

In response, Griffin ceded that criticizing AIPAC is “perfectly legitimate public discourse,” but noted Greene’s commentary veered into “antisemitic tropes about Jews controlling things, about Jews and money and power and politics.”

“What do you even mean by that?” Griffin asked.

Greene had a quick response. “Well, what I mean by that is it’s unfortunate that rich donors that put Israel first are playing in American politics,” she answered. After Griffin pointed out that donors to AIPAC are American, Greene interjected, “No, they care about Israel first. Israel is committing genocide … let me tell you, the future of this country is Americans are sick and tired of funding Israel’s genocidal wars that are killing children.”

After Griffin insisted “millions of Americans” support Israel, Green replied, “I don’t support the government of Israel. I support people, and I support Americans, and I support our tax dollars being used for our purposes.”

She then insisted AIPAC “took out” her “good friend” former Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who lost his primary in May to the Donald Trump-backed candidate Ed Gallrein. The pair went back and forth over the reason Massie lost, which prompted Behar to interject, “You know, we’re out of time.”

As the studio audience laughed, Greene insisted the hosts “should have had me for the whole show.”

Her answer prompted a terse “No” from Behar.

Watch the above via ABC.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!