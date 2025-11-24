Morning Joe Pundit Compares MTG to Wicked’s Elphaba for Seeing Through ‘Wizard’ Trump’s Tricks

When Greene meets green…

Morning Joe contributor Symone Sanders-Townsend compared Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s break with President Donald Trump to Wicked character Elphaba and her realization the Wizard of Oz is just a “small man” who uses “a lot of mirrors.”

Greene, who built her political career as an ardent Trump supporter, broke with the president on several key issues, including her vocal push for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, which prompted him to brand her “a traitor” and officially withdraw his support for her. Greene insisted she hadn’t changed her America First views.

The congresswoman then announced on Friday that she will resign from Congress on Jan. 5, 2026, to avoid a “hurtful and hateful primary” she’d expect to face.

Reflecting on Greene’s transition from loyalist to her departure, Sanders-Townsend told MS NOW’s Morning Joe crew that the journey reminded her of the plotline from the Wicked franchise, the second installment of which, Wicked: For Good, broke box office records on its debut weekend.

In the film, Ephaba, played by actress Cynthia Erivo, begins as a true believer in the Wizard’s powers only to discover he’s a fraud. Sanders Townsend said:

Can I just say this part about Marjorie Taylor Greene? Because the thing for me was, you know, I saw Wicked this weekend. I was one of the people that went and, you know, the central revelation in Wicked is when Elphaba realizes that the wizard with whom she has been defending is not some grand, righteous force that is all powerful and all knowing. It’s really just he’s really just a small man who uses a lot of mirrors.

She continued to compare the character to Greene:

I think that what has happened to congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is that she is a true believer. Like, I don’t agree with the things that, you know, many of the things that she believes and she has advocated for but you cannot say that she is not a true believer in MAGA. She has built her entire political identity tethered to this mythology, frankly, of Trump, that he is someone that truly believed in America First, that when if he got back in office, he would, you know, clean up the swamp, he would release the Epstein files, right? He would put this America First agenda front and center.

But at every single turn, she has seen up close and personal as a person inside the machinery, that that is not the truth.

Concluding on Greene’s video, announcing her resignation, the pundit added: “I think I saw a lot of disappointment in that statement. And just a realization that what she thought it was, the all powerful grand knowing the force, it actually wasn’t that and that disappointment was something that she’s sitting with, but also something she’s not willing to continue to defend that any longer.”

