Nicolle Wallace Tells George Conway His Tweets Drove Trump ‘Batsh*t Crazy’

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace reveled in recounting the many anti-Donald Trump tweets by conservative lawyer George Conway, who, in her words, drove Trump “batshit crazy.”

Conway has attended the former president’s Manhattan criminal trial that began on Monday. He said it feels like any other day at the courthouse, except for an extra layer of security imposed by the Secret Service.

“It was so ordinary,” he said on Wednesday’s Deadline: White House on MSNBC. “And sometimes, the battle is to stay awake during a trial and there wasn’t– it really wasn’t that interesting, which was the best thing about it because it showed that this could be normal. It’s normal to hold somebody to account.”

“You have an interesting perspective on how thin-skinned Donald Trump is,” Wallace stated. “Your tweets drove him batshit crazy. It’s a little early in the broadcast to swear. I don’t know how else to say it. So you, on Twitter, drove him out of his mind.”

“Yes,” Conway proudly agreed before alleging Trump “hate watches” MSNBC.

“He can’t help himself but emotionally react to things,” he added. “He’s a narcissistic sociopath, and that’s the thing everyone has to kind of get used to. It’s the reason why you cannot normalize him. You cannot treat him like a normal human being because he’s not. He is unwell. And that is why he can’t follow– he’s not gonna be able to follow his lawyers’ directions.”

The former president has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg says were meant to cover up extramarital affairs Trump had before the 2016 election.

Watch above via MSNBC.