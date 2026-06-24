Sean Duffy Says Career-Focused Young People Are Following ‘Dumbest Advice That They Could Ever Get’

During a Wednesday rally in Washington, D.C., to kick off President Donald Trump’s ‘Great American State Fair,’ Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that education and career-focused young people are following the “dumbest advice that they could ever get.”

The ‘Great American State Fair’ will run for 16 days on the National Mall in D.C., meant to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary. Wednesday’s rally will also feature an appearance from the president.

Speaking to the crowd, Duffy said, “Modern culture has told our young people that they shouldn’t look for love. They shouldn’t have a family, they shouldn’t have kids. Instead, focus on their education, focus on their careers, focus on their bank accounts.”

He continued:

Have a free Saturday morning and go get a Venti latte with your friends at Starbucks. That will give them joy, is what culture has told them. This is the dumbest advice that they could ever get! What fills the human heart, what gives us purpose, we should look for love. Get married and have lots of kids. Right? It’s a lot of fun. Right? Best decision I made, I met Rachel [Campos-Duffy] on a reality TV show, like, 29 years ago. We’ve been married for 27 years. We’re good Catholics. We’re open to life. We have nine kids. Couldn’t have made a better decision in my life. Well, actually, she said yes to me, so she made a great decision for me in our life, which I’m very grateful for. But, the strength of our country is rooted in the strength of our families. So, to celebrate America 250, we should celebrate our American family.

Also in his speech, Duffy celebrated the performances from “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band, the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” and Armed Forces choirs, calling them “way better than those libtards that canceled on us.”

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN.

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