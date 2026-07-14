‘Simpering Lisping Sycophant’: Chris Cuomo Unloads on Jake Tapper Over Trump Interview

Chris Cuomo unloaded on CNN anchor Jake Tapper over his interview with President Donald Trump on Sunday, trashing the veteran journalist as a “sycophant,” who he accused of “kissing Trump’s ass for clicks” and failing to hold power to account.

Speaking on Tuesday’s episode of The Chris Cuomo Project on YouTube, Cuomo reacted to Trump’s surprise phone interview on CNN’s State of the Union, which came as the president reflected on the death of Senator Lindsey Graham.

Cuomo rolled back a clip from the moment that the interview wrapped up. After being rebuffed by Trump for trying to ask about Iran, Tapper thanked Trump for his time and, in what many would consider routine and good journalistic practice given the confines, invited him back for a broader sit-down interview to discuss other issues.

Trump agreed, then turned to CNN itself, saying his administration was “trying to have CNN go on a normal path.”

Tapper answered: “Well, I’m on a normal path right here, sir. And I appreciate your time.”

“Good,” Trump responded. “You are.”

After watching the moment, Cuomo, who was a former primetime anchor at the network before he was fired for defending his brother against allegations of sexual misconduct, the exchange epitomized what he argued has become a wider problem in political journalism.

“You got to stop kissing Trump’s ass just for clicks, OK?” Cuomo said. “I mean, come on. NBC is better than this. CNN is better than this, that I know.”

He broadened his criticism beyond Tapper, taking aim at NBC’s Meet the Press anchor Kristen Welker, who also interviewed the president on Sunday.

“NBC is debatable because their Sunday host and look, you’ll defend her: She’s a woman, she’s a woman of color, she’s this, she’s that – and look, I’m fine with all of it, I believe diversity is our strength – but her interviews with the president, I think, are pathetic. And it’s just about the ratings,” he said.

Preempting criticism from viewers who’d call him “jealous”, he continued: “I’m jealous of the access, I’m not jealous of the performance. And you have the right to say that I stink at what I do. And I have the right to say that I may, but I’m a lot better than her and these other people that interview the president. And that’s what I believe. And I have a right to believe it. Right? And what we see here is everything that’s wrong.”

As he bemoaned how Graham’s political life was “being processed” by the media and by lawmakers as “wrong,”, Cuomo rounded on Tapper.

“So here it is for Jake Tapper to sit there like a simpering lisping sycophant – ‘I’ve more questions, I’m the normal one, I’m on a normal path’ – I mean, you know when he talks about the president you know he’s trying to be a tough guy,” he said. “And when he’s talking to him, he’s a sycophant because he wants the ratings and he wants the access and that’s the reality of media.”

“We’re here to test power,” he added. “You do it to their face, and you do it to their back. OK? You should just be consistent.”

Cuomo warned that most critics of the interview couldn’t speak because they had never sat “across from the most powerful man in the universe” and many would behave a “little bit different” than even they’d expect in that context.

“I can say that and still criticize how people do it because I’ve been in the position. You see what I’m saying? I’ve interviewed multiple presidents. So, I know how I am and how I’m not going to be,” Cuomo said.

“I do have the right to judge, and my pedigree and my profession and my experience give me that right,” he declared.

Responding to Cuomo’s attack, a CNN spokesperson told Mediaite: “Jake Tapper is a veteran journalist who conducted a brief, timely and informative interview in which he pressed the President on Iran, as well as the late Senator Graham. Anyone who watches his show would know that he never shies away from calling out both the right and the left, including the President and his administration.”

Indeed, the night after his interview with Trump, Tapper devoted a monologue to accusing the administration of attacking the First Amendment and, later, following Trump’s remarks to network correspondent Kaitlan Collins in the Oval Office, he also pushed back on the president’s criticism of CNN as “lies”, fact-checking Trump’s claim that the network had portrayed Iran’s war effort positively.

Watch above via CNN.

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