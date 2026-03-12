Stephanie Ruhle Hammers Trump Over His Description Iran War: ‘Does That Sound Like a Little Excursion to You?’ 

MS NOW’s Stephanie Ruhle took President Donald Trump to task after the president repeatedly called the war with Iran that he started an “excursion.”

An ‘excursion,’ of course, is a brief trip, typically one of a leisurely nature.

More than 1,000 Iranians have been killed since the U.S. and Israel began bombing on Feb. 28, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and dozens of top officials. An elementary school was hit in southern Iran, killing at least 175 people, mostly children. Trump administration officials reportedly confirmed the U.S. was responsible. Seven Americans have been killed by Iranian retaliatory strikes.

On Wednesday’s 11th Hour, Ruhle played clips of describing the war in that manner, and she explained why the term does not accurately describe the situation.

“We did a little excursion,” Trump stated. “We had to take this little couple of weeks, a few weeks, excursion. But it’s been incredible. Our military’s unbelievable.”

In another clip, Trump was asked about his descriptions of the war as both a “war” and an “excursion.”

“Well, it’s both,” the president replied. “We’re not leaving until that job is finished, and it’s going to be very fast. It’s going to be very fast.”

“Just a little excursion,” Ruhle reacted. “My son’s on a snorkeling trip today. That’s an excursion.”

The host then described some of the Iranian response to the U.S. and Israeli war:

According to [Iranian] state TV, they launched their most intense attacks yet earlier today.Three commercial ships – I want you to see this – three commercial ships were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran has taken responsibility for one. And just hours ago, two more tankers – and you can see this on your screen right now – were attacked within Iraqi waters deeper into the persian gulf. Iraq’s state news agency told The New York Times that one crew member died and 38 were rescued. Their effort to block oil shipments from passing through the key trade route has now forced the International Energy Agency to approve the largest ever release from the emergency oil reserves. Does that sound like a little excursion to you? It does not to me.

Watch above via MS NOW.

