‘That’s Nonsense!’ Conservative CNN Contributor Spars With Jim Acosta, Dem Strategist Over the Media Going Easy on Trump

Conservative CNN contributor Shermichael Singleton sparred with host Jim Acosta and Democratic strategist Julie Roginsky over the media’s coverage of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Monday, dismissing their critiques as “nonsense.”

The exchange began with Acosta charging Trump with “airing his authoritarian impulses” and asking Roginsky if his Democratic counterpart, Vice President Kamala Harris, was doing “enough to call it out?”

“I’m going to be honest with you, Jim. I think the media has not done enough to call this out. I mean, where are the front page New York Times stories and other newspapers over and over again? They ran stories about how Joe Biden was too old, he had to get out, over and over and over again. It saturated the mass media market to the extent that everybody knew that Joe Biden was really, really old,” she replied. “But here you have a fascist. And General [Mark] Milley is right, because all the markers of A fascist exist in Donald Trump. And yet our news media has not done enough, by any stretch of the imagination, to call this out.”

Roginsky went on to complain about 60 Minutes asking about the discrepancies between the stories Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz has told about himself and the truth, rather than “questions that matter to the voters.”

“We’ve covered this a lot,” Singleton shot back.

“Google Donald Trump with some of his rhetoric and you’ll see it there. Vice President Harris has talked about it, Joe Biden attempted to run his campaign when he was running, and it didn’t move the needle. And it didn’t move the needle because the average American person, I would argue, based on focus group data, based on polls, they’re looking at the economy, they’re looking at immigration,” he continued. “There are more important things that they’re worried about. They know who Donald Trump is.”

“But to say that we haven’t covered it, I just wouldn’t I wouldn’t agree with it. We have covered it,” insisted Singleton.

“Take a look at the ratio, with all due respect, take a look at the ratio,” said Roginsky when she jumped back in. “I’m not talking about your show, Jim, actually, you’ve been doing a very good job on this. But I would say the media at large, the ratio just does not exist.”

“This is a do a segment. What if Biden said it? You know why? Because I hear what Biden said. You know, Biden, we’re out there saying the enemy with you. When you say, sure, Michael, there would be howls coming.”

“We could do a segment, ‘What If Biden Said It?,’ you know, WIBSI,” agreed Acosta.” You know, what if Biden said it? You know, if Biden were out there saying, ‘the enemy within,’ I mean, wouldn’t you say, Shermichael, there would be howls coming from-”

“I just think in many ways that’s, we’re scapegoating here, right?” interjected Singleton. “And so I feel like if the vice president doesn’t win in November, then Democrats will say, ‘Oh, well the media didn’t cover it. They allowed Donald Trump-‘ That’s nonsense! We have covered this. People are just more concerned about other issues. And I just, I don’t buy into that. And I think it’s very dangerous to blame the media.”

“There’s a lot we can criticize the media on, but I think a lot of great reporters out there are doing a darned good job to cover this election as fairly as they possibly can. And so if Dems don’t win this thing, you can’t just blame it on the media for saying that our candidate and our side didn’t do enough,” he concluded.

“Alright, we’ll talk about this more. Shermichael, Julie, great conversation. And Julie, great point, I think we should talk about this further,” declared Acosta to close out the segment.

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet Newsletter

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!