Trump Attacks Jewish Americans, Liberals: ‘Bigger Danger’ to Country Than Global Adversaries

Former President Donald Trump opened his pre-trial statements by saying pro-Biden Jewish Americans should be ashamed of themselves and later warned of the liberal threat to America.

After a day with no trial, the former president returned to the lower Manhattan courthouse and, as has become his tradition, addressed assembled press members and reiterated the same aggrieved bromides that he dredges up nearly every time he speaks to the media or takes to Truth Social.

On Thursday, however, he also attacked Jewish-American citizens who support President Joe Biden while also sounding the alarm on the dangers of the “left” — who he believes present a much greater risk than China and Russia.

Trump opened his remarks by ostensibly addressing Biden’s comments to CNN’s Erin Burnett Wednesday, in which he threatened to withhold military aid to Israel if they were to invade the town of Rafah in search of Hamas terrorists responsible for the atrocities of October 7th.

“What Biden is doing with respect to Israel is disgraceful,” Trump said. “If any Jewish person voted for Joe Biden, they should be ashamed of themselves. He’s totally abandoned Israel and nobody can believe it. I guess he feels good about it because he did it as a political decision. You have to do the right decision, not the political decision. But he did a very bad thing.”

Trump then read from various conservative legal opinion writers who have questioned the validity of the trial, before returning to the spate of pro-Palestinian protests on many college campuses across the country.

“The problem is, from the left. It’s not from the right,” Trump said. “Big problem from the left. It’s from within, fom within our country. That’s a bigger, in my opinion, a bigger danger than China or Russia. You have it from the outside, and you have it from within. From within is a bigger danger to our country, and it’s from it from the left, not from the right.”

“But Rick Scott is here,” Trump then noted, citing the support of the Florida Senator as a possible Vice Presidential hopeful.

Watch above via Newsmax