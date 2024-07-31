Trump Tells Story About Man Behind Him During Assassination Attempt, Only to Realize He’s in the Audience

Former President Donald Trump recounted a story on Wednesday about a man who sat behind him during this month’s assassination attempt, only to realize that the man was in the audience listening.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – the same state where he was almost killed by a gunman several weeks ago – Trump said:

When bullets are fired in a stadium, everyone really gets moving fast, and they call it a stampede. Nobody moved. You looked at the people behind me, right? Everyone’s seen those people. Those people have become legendary. That was just a small group. Tens of thousands of people right here, you couldn’t even see the end, nobody ran, nobody moved. They knew I was in trouble, they said, “He’s in trouble.” If you went to a soccer stadium where you’ll have a bullet go off, one bullet, the whole place runs for the exits. Nobody ran. And how about the man behind me with the black outfit and the green floppy hat?

As members of the audience started to point to the man and shout, “Right there. He’s here!” Trump responded, “Where? Get up here! Is that him? Yeah, that’s him! Wow! That’s great, huh? You can be in a foxhole with me any time, man! Wow.”

He added, “That was a hell of a day, huh?”

