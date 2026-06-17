‘U.S. Senator, Secretary of State’: Fox’s Tarlov Rips Watters’ Claim That Hillary Clinton Is ‘Just a Female’

During Wednesday’s edition of The Five, Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov ripped co-host Jesse Watters’ claim that Hillary Clinton is “just a female,” listing off her former titles: “U.S. senator, secretary of state.”

The segment began with a discussion on the former first lady and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee’s recent comments that the initial decision to run former President Joe Biden in 2024 was a “terrible mistake.” Biden dropped out of the race in late July of 2024, leaving no time for the Democratic Party to hold a primary — instead nominating former Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Historians will look back in 100 years,” began Watters. “They’re not gonna look at the fake news stuff that Jessica traffics in every day. They’re gonna see the big stuff. The world-defining moments. The rewiring of world trade. The crime, the economy, the border, what we’re doing internationally. That’s the stuff. Hillary Clinton is gonna be a footnote, and it’s just ’cause she’s a female. ”

“Aw, that’s terrible,” chimed in fellow co-host Greg Gutfeld.

“It’s true! What has she done?” protested Watters to laughs from Gutfeld. “She’s just a female — that’s it. A female that does what men do.”

“U.S. senator, secretary of state,” argued Tarlov.

“It’s just a job,” said Watters. “What does she do at the job?”

“And she just talks at the YMCA?” asked Tarlov.

“Does she do a great job at the job? No! She does a terrible job,” responded Watters. “She does a terrible job, just like many men have done terrible jobs at those same jobs.”

“Stop it,” said Tarlov. “Rarely do I say this is beneath you, but it’s actually beneath you to be doing this.”

“You’d be surprised,” Watters concluded.

“He can prove you wrong, because he’ll never break the chain,” added Gutfeld.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

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