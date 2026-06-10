Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-OH) pressed Energy Secretary Chris Wright at a Wednesday hearing on President Donald Trump saying that very day that he “loves inflation.”

Speaking to reporters from the White House on Wednesday, Trump was asked about inflation rising above 4% for the first time in three years.

“No, I love it. The numbers were great. You know what I really love? I love the inflation,” the president said.

Trump has insisted gas prices and other costs will come down when the conflict with Iran is finished.

Sykes took Trump’s words and fed them to Wright in real time, asking whether he agrees with the positive spin to high inflation numbers.

“Do you think your positions are in line with President Trump?” Sykes asked Wright.

“Yes, I hope so,” he said.

“Do you love inflation?” she asked.

“Uh…I love ending Iran’s ability to have a nuclear weapon,” Wright responded.

Sykes kept pressing Wright on the subject. Wright described Trump as a “hyperbolic guy who has done tremendous leadership.”

“So it sounds like you’re unaware that President Trump just said he ‘loves inflation,'” Sykes informed him.

Check out the exchange below:

EMILIA SYKES: Thank you to the witness for being here. I will say your expertise is energy, and I would hope that you would not invoke the words of Dr. Martin Luther King without adequate context, because quite frankly, that is not your expertise. But since you want to talk about people unqualified and meritocracies, let’s talk about President Trump. Do you feel like your positions and policy statements are in line with President Trump? CHRIS WRIGHT: Yes, I hope so. SYKES: Do you love inflation? WRIGHT: Uh…I love ending Iran’s ability to have a nuclear weapon SYKES: Thank you, that was not my question. Do you love inflation, yes or no? WRIGHT: I love ending Iran’s— SYKES: That is not my question. Do you love inflation? Yes or no? WRIGHT: No, I would prefer lower inflation. SYKES: You would prefer low inflation. Do you know that your boss, essentially, President Trump, just stated that he loved inflation? WRIGHT: He’s an entertaining hyperbolic guy who’s done tremendous leadership and unbalance is driving inflation down. SYKES: So it sounds like you’re unaware that President Trump just mentioned that he loved uninflation. And I certainly don’t want to get you in trouble with your boss, but it sounds like you don’t love inflation, but he does.

Watch above via CSPAN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!