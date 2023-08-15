Vice Now Reportedly Censors Stories About Saudi Arabia After Being Saved From Bankruptcy by a Saudi-Backed Publisher

Vice Media prided itself on speaking truth to power, following a sort of “gonzo” approach at times to journalism and celebrating counterculture. But now that it’s been purchased by a publisher heavily backed by the Saudi government, some of those powerful figures might be getting a pass.

In an exclusive report on The Guardian, Jim Waterson shared several instances of Vice backing off of stories by its reporters that would have put Saudi Arabia’s leadership in a less-than-flattering light. It’s a pattern that began after Vice was bought by the MBC Group, a publisher “controlled” by the Saudi government, after it filed for bankruptcy. Vice recently opened an office in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh.

But the Saudi influence isn’t limited to its new location:

For two years a large photograph of the Sarah Everard memorial protest hung on the wall. To the anger of staff, this photograph was taken down by employees working on the Saudi joint venture and replaced by a giant map of Saudi Arabia.

Obviously, there were more changes than just the cosmetic. Reporters started noticing that stories involving Saudi culture were being delayed, canceled, and even deleted after being published. John Lubbock, a freelance writer who worked for Vice, was writing a story about Saudi youths standing up for trans rights. Lubbock and the two unnamed writers with whom he was working reported that “the Saudi state is helping families to harass and threaten transgender Saudis based overseas.”

Lubbock told The Guardian:

I was told by editors there that the story was delayed because they had a team of people in Saudi Arabia, but it seems that this may not have been true or only part of the story. Bankruptcy has already affected the publication’s reputation, but if they are now seen as shying away from difficult stories due to their ownership, it’s really the final nail in the coffin of their countercultural image.

Another kiboshed effort by the Vice team, a film about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was “deleted from the internet after being uploaded.” The crown prince was deemed responsible for the 2018 assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to a report from the CIA.

Vice is just one example of the wealthy government buying up a struggling brand that can further its global influence; earlier this year, the Saudi-backed LIV Golf merged with the PGA Tour. Waterson writes:

The enormous financial power of Saudi Arabia, its attempts to pivot away from oil money and its desire to rebrand as a popular tourist destination have led to rapid change in the country – and the potential for enormous paydays for western companies. While it has relaxed rules on women driving, its human rights record remains dire, especially for LGBTQ+ people.

And now it looks like they have Vice Media to deliver good press while the company’s marketing wing Virtue can extol Saudi Arabia’s many fine resorts.

