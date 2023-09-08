2004 Clip Of Conan O’Brien Interviewing Danny Masterson Goes Viral After Sexual Assault Conviction: ‘You’ll Be Caught Soon’

That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life after being convicted of raping two women and in the wake of the sentencing, a clip of Conan O’Brien interviewing him in 2004 is going viral.

Masterson was found guilty in May after three women came forward with accusations against the star. An old interview with O’Brien began to circulate on Twitter leading many to comment that perhaps Masterson’s behavior was foreshadowed.

Clip of Conan O'Brien telling Danny Masterson 'you'll be caught soon' from 2004 interview resurfaces after actor is sentenced to 30 years for rape.

In the Late Night With Conan O’Brien clip, Masterson’s appearance was to promote That ’70s Show.

“You have no accent though, you have no Long Island accent that I can discern,” O’Brien said in the interview.

“Not really. I’ve been in L.A. for like ten years and it just goes away naturally. It goes away naturally. And then there’s also certain words that there’s nothing you can do about,” Masterson said.

Masterson explained that his friend Bodhi Elfman always imitates him with the Long Island accent.

“He always teases me and he says, ‘Hi, my name is Danny Masterson. Would you like to touch my balls?'” Masterson joked.

“So why are you asking people to do that,” O’Brien quipped. “That’s the more important question.”

“I mean, you got them. You know what I mean,” Masterson replied.

“I’ve heard about you. And you’ll be caught soon. I know you will,” O’Brien concluded.

