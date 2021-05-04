A quarter of Americans expect to see mask mandates continue at least until 2023, according to a new survey.

Fully 25 percent of Americans expect to be wearing masks for another 18 months or longer, according to the survey, which was released on Tuesday by Rasmussen Reports. Another 15 percent said they expected mask mandates to continue “indefinitely,” and Nearly half — 49 percent — said they supported forcing their fellow Americans to continue wearing masks even after they had been vaccinated.

Those opinions may run contrary to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said last month that vaccinated Americans could begin exercising without face masks, in addition to attending small gatherings. The study didn’t measure how respondents would react if they were asked to distinguish between indoor and outdoor settings.

President Joe Biden has been coy in saying whether he agrees with the CDC’s guidance but has drawn attention for continuing to wear a mask in a wide variety of settings, even after the guidance and despite being vaccinated. He has not clarified when he would like to see mask mandates end, though Dr. Anthony Fauci has left the door open to keeping them at least until 2022.

Rasmussen said its study included 1,000 American adults and was conducted online and by phone from April 29 to May 2. The margin of error was plus or minus 3 percentage points.

The results drew some hostile reactions from critics online.

25% of the nation doesn’t want to live in a free country. Ignore these petty wannabe tyrants. https://t.co/Rh4k4hiDOy — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) May 4, 2021

We are the majority. Time to start acting like it. https://t.co/6ctjTdtlRh — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 4, 2021

Look .. if you want to wear a mask until 2023 then go for it .. but I’m just about done wearing masks https://t.co/co0nLlvbqp — Tre Da’vis 🦅 (@TreRighteous) May 4, 2021

