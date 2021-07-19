Seventy days after former president Donald Trump‘s departure from Washington D.C. Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker trekked to Mar-a-Lago in order to capture the essence of Trump’s state of mind after failing to win another term in office.

Trump unsurprisingly maintained strong opinions regarding election fraud among other injustices that he believes he faced in the election cycle.

The former President was deeply proud of the support he had experienced since leaving Washington which was evident throughout the entire interview — which was captured in a book excerpt published by Vanity Fair on Monday.

Here are the four craziest revelations coming from Trump’s bombshell interview.

1. Trump Tries to Set the Record Straight on Jan. 6: A Million People Showed Up

Throughout the interview Trump made a point to assert that there is no other president in American history whose supporters have been as loyal. The former President boasted about this loyalty in an odd context, while discussing the events of January 6th at the Capitol.

“We have a base like no other. They’re very angry. That’s what happened in Washington on the sixth,” said Trump.

He then decided to frame the events of January 6th in a way that specifically highlighted the size of the crowd of his supporters, saying, “I would venture to say I think it was the largest crowd I had ever spoken [to] before.”

Trump continued, “The one thing that nobody says is how many people were there, because if you look at that real crowd, the crowd for the speech, I’ll bet you it was over a million people.”

2. Trump Claims a George Washington-Abraham Lincoln Ticket Wouldn’t Have Beaten Him Before the Pandemic

Trump made bizarre comments about other former presidents to support the claim that his pre-pandemic presidency was incredibly strong.

While invoking George Washington and Abraham Lincoln as running mates — an interesting choice considering they were in office in entirely different centuries — Trump argued that his supporters would have been exponentially loyal to him.

“I think it would be hard if George Washington came back from the dead and he chose Abraham Lincoln as his vice president,” Trump stated, “I think it would have been very hard for them to beat me.”

3. Trump Shows Rare Empathy Towards Bill Barr.

Throughout the interview Trump expressed some frustration with his former Attorney General Bill Barr and his actions toward the end of his term. However, there was a brief moment where the former President showed a rare display of empathy for Barr.

He argued that the media was the driving force that allowed Barr to fail Trump in regards to the 2020 election results.

“He got more and more difficult, and I knew it,” continued Trump. “You know why? Because he’s a human being. Because that’s the way it works.”

Trump acknowledged that he may have been slightly too hard on Barr saying, “He did a good job on the Russian hoax, right? And then as time went by, and what I should have done is said, ‘Bill, thank you very much. Great job.’”

The former President did not forget what he perceived as disloyalty from Barr, but also seemed to reveal at least some level of fondness for his former attorney general.

“I think he started off as a great patriot, but I don’t believe he finished that way.”

4. Laura Ingraham and Kimberly Guilfoyle Make Random Cameos

The Vanity Fair interview seemed to be a revolving door, with guest appearances from some of Trump’s greatest allies.

Laura Ingraham took the opportunity to pop in and urge readers to tune into her show on Fox News.

“We’re really going to put it to the doctors. You should watch,” said Ingraham to Trump.

Another notable cameo was from Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle who has taken initiative to be deeply involved in the Republican party on her own accord.

Vanity Fair depicted Guilfoyle’s appearance as “cautious and formal,” an interesting approach as someone who is essentially part of the Trump family.

Guilfoyle asked a favor of the former President to make an appearance at her table later in the evening, as she was going to be in the presence of some friends who she stressed are “huge supporters” of Trump.

Trump seemed willing to fulfill her request by smiling and letting her know that he would take the time to come by her table.

The full excerpt can be read at Vanity Fair.

