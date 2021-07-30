47 Percent of Republicans Expect ‘Patriotic Americans’ Will ‘Have to Take the Law into Their Own Hands’: Survey

Nearly half of Republican voters see a time coming where Americans will “have take the law into their own hands,” according to a new survey.

The poll, conducted by YouGov, found 47 percent of Republican voters agreed with the statement, “A time will come when patriotic Americans have to take the law into their own hands.” Nine percent of Democrats said the same.

The difference could stem, in part, from divergent views on election integrity. Twenty-eight percent of Republicans said they were “confident” the 2022 midterm elections would be conducted properly, a decline from the 46 percent who said the same headed into the 2020 election. Democrats said they had faith in both elections, respectively, by 76 percent and 75 percent.

The study also found sharp divisions related to Covid-19. Twenty percent of respondents said they had no intention of taking a vaccine to prevent it, while 10 percent said they were not sure. Thirty percent said the pandemic was “sufficiently controlled” for Americans to resume their regular routines, while 35 percent said it would not be sufficiently controlled until the end of the year, and 18 percent said it would take even longer.

President Joe Biden held a slight edge among respondents, with 51 percent saying they “somewhat” or “strongly” approved of his job performance compared to 46.7 percent who said they disapproved.

The survey included 1,723 registered voters who participated from June 4-23. The margin of error was 2.3 percentage points.

