7,300+ Acre Raging El Dorado Fire Resulting in Major Evacuations Was Caused by Gender Reveal Party Pyrotechnics

California firefighters have confirmed they have definitively determined the cause of the approximately 7,386 acre El Dorado Fire raging over the weekend and into Monday was started by careless use of an incendiary device at a gender reveal party.

Residents have been evacuated and Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency in the county as a result of the fire.

The communities of Oak Glen, Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls and North Bench Yuciapa were among those evacuated.

#EldoradoFire evacuation order map. Red Cross reception center at Yucaipa community center. pic.twitter.com/OdEf4RFKEF — Yucaipa Police (@YucaipaPD) September 7, 2020

“CAL FIRE Law Enforcement has determined the El Dorado Fire, burning near Oak Glen in San Bernardino County, was caused by a smoke generating pyrotechnic device, used during a gender reveal party,” the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection explained in a press release. “The fire began at 10:23 am on September 5, 2020 in the El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa.”

The fire spread quickly from that part toward the town, and resulted in evacuations of residents in its path.

“CAL FIRE reminds the public that with the dry conditions and critical fire weather, it doesn’t take much to start a wildfire,” the Department added. “Those responsible for starting fires due to negligence or illegal activity can be held financially and criminally responsible.”

#ElDoradoFire | SAN BERNARDINO/ INYO/ MONO UNIT |

El Dorado Fire Cause pic.twitter.com/PNBQWMXMwK — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 7, 2020

As of Monday morning the fire was listed at only 5% contained. Over 600 firefighters are currently battling the blaze caused by the party.

