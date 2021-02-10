A stunning 83 percent of Americans say they support a new Covid relief package, with nearly as many saying that President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion package is either the right size — or needs to be even larger.

The latest CBS News/YouGov poll shows that very few Americans are balking at the price tag on President Biden’s relief proposal.

Respondents were asked, “From what you have heard or read, do you think the economic relief package being discussed in Congress right now” is “too much, not enough,” or “about the right amount,” and only 20 percent say it’s too much.

Among the rest, 39 percent say the package is about the right size, and a slightly greater 40 percent say it should be more.

That includes 61 percent of Republicans who say the relief package is the right amount or should be larger, and 78 percent of Independents who say the same.

By contrast, then-President Barack Obama’s $800 billion-plus recovery package only received 54 percent support in 2009, with 55 percent saying the package was too large.

The survey also asked respondents about the importance of the final bill receiving support from both parties.

Asked “How important is it to you that any economic relief package gets support from members of both parties in Congress, both Democrats and Republicans?”, only 41 percent say it’s “very important,” with another 33 percent saying it’s “somewhat important.”

Biden has recently met with groups of legislators from both parties, but has said that while he welcomes Republican contributions to the bill, he will not wait for them to come aboard. Vice President Kamala Harris cast her first tie-breaking vote on a resolution that clears the way for the package to pass with a simple majority.

