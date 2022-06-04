9-Year-Old Wounded in Uvalde Shooting Released From Hospital, 4 People Remain Hospitalized

A nine-year-old girl who was wounded in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Ulvade, Texas has been discharged from the hospital.

The May 24 shooting left 19 students and two teachers dead, and another 17 people injured.

A San Antonio hospital which has been treating multiple victims from Uvalde, tweeted Saturday that the young girl had been discharged — about a week and a half after the shooting.

Another 10-year-old girl is in serious health and a 66-year-old woman is in good condition, University Health said.

Update on the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde:

At University Hospital we currently have two patients:

66-year-old woman, good condition

10-year-old girl, serious condition

9-year-old girl, discharged from hospital — University Health (@UnivHealthSA) June 4, 2022

Noah Orona, 10, was released from Methodist Children’s Hospital early this week.

Orona’s parents told ABC News that their son was shot in the back and survived by playing dead as he watched his teacher shield other students before getting killed.

“Dad, I’m sorry,” he said when his father arrived at the hospital he was initially treated at in Uvalde. “I got blood all over my clothes.”

“Dad, I lost my glasses too.”

His dad assured him it was alright, and they would get new glasses.

According to the Texas Tribune, as of Wednesday, five people injured in the shooting were still hospitalized — including the now-discharged nine-year-old and the two other patients at University Hospital.

Two adults who had arrived in serious condition at Brooke Army Medical Center are in good condition, spokesperson Bob Whetstone told the Tribune Wednesday.

