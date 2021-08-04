A Banner Saying ‘Remove Cuomo Now’ Flies Over New York State Capitol

A banner calling for Andrew Cuomo’s removal flew over the New York State Capitol on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2 pm earlier, a plane flew overhead in Albany with a banner reading “THE REPORT IS IN. REMOVE CUOMO NOW.”

A plane flying over the NYS Capitol with a banner reading: “The report is in. Remove Cuomo Now.” pic.twitter.com/4Ca2AKYFeC — Morgan Mckay (@morganfmckay) August 4, 2021

The organization Ultraviolet paid for the banner with a message for state lawmakers.

Can someone make sure @NYGovCuomo sees this? Thanks~ https://t.co/dgtc1XnvDa — UltraViolet (Text JOIN to 98688) (@UltraViolet) August 4, 2021

We hope this is a sign for survivors and a glimmer of hope. Sending our love to survivors everywhere today ❤️ — UltraViolet (Text JOIN to 98688) (@UltraViolet) August 4, 2021

There has been an avalanche of calls for Cuomo to resign from Democrats, including President Joe Biden. It’s unlikely that Cuomo will step down, and so lawmakers are pursuing impeachment.

According to the Associated Press, a majority of state Assembly members said they favor impeachment proceedings against the governor.

