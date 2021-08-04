A Banner Saying ‘Remove Cuomo Now’ Flies Over New York State Capitol

By Josh FeldmanAug 4th, 2021, 6:32 pm
 

A banner calling for Andrew Cuomo’s removal flew over the New York State Capitol on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2 pm earlier, a plane flew overhead in Albany with a banner reading “THE REPORT IS IN. REMOVE CUOMO NOW.”

The organization Ultraviolet paid for the banner with a message for state lawmakers.

There has been an avalanche of calls for Cuomo to resign from Democrats, including President Joe Biden. It’s unlikely that Cuomo will step down, and so lawmakers are pursuing impeachment.

According to the Associated Press, a majority of state Assembly members said they favor impeachment proceedings against the governor.

You can watch part of WNBC’s latest report above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac