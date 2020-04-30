Cable news hosts, journalists, and politicians responded with shock and awe to the news Thursday that 30 million Americans had now claimed unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Initial jobless claims for last week coming at 3.84 million. The range was between 2 and 5 million. This now takes us pushing 30 million claims over a six week period, folks,” announced Cheryl Casone on Fox Business. “It’s stunning numbers, it really is.”

“These numbers obviously are ugly numbers, these are terrible numbers,” replied Fox host Maria Bartiromo. “But at the same time I’m wondering if we are seeing a little bit of a leveling out.”

On Twitter, economic journalists, politicians, and media commentators weighed in on the loss, describing the numbers as “brutal,” “scary,” and a “disaster.”

“We are now very close to 30M jobs lost since mid-March. More than total number of jobs created over the last decade,” tweeted Politico’s chief economic correspondent Ben White, who called the numbers a “brutal wipeout.”

“Roughly 1 in 5 Americans are now unemployed,” claimed Washington Post economics correspondent Heather Long.

British morning television personality Piers Morgan declared, “The brutal economic toll of this crisis is almost as scary as the virus,” as others used the numbers to call for the reopening of the U.S. economy.

“30 million Americans unemployed. 1 in 5 workers. Priority now must be jobs, jobs, jobs. Further congressional action must focus on getting workers their jobs back – ASAP,” tweeted Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), while Fox Sports Radio host Clay Travis wrote, “We have voluntarily created the Great Depression in this country to (over)respond to the coronavirus. It’s well past time to get back to work.”

