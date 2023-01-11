‘A C*ck Cushion!’ Prince Harry Stuns Colbert By Revealing How He Protected His ‘Todger’ After North Pole Frostbite Incident

Late-night host Stephen Colbert was stunned when Prince Harry revealed the one piece of equipment he forgot to bring when he suffered a “todger” injury at the North Pole — a “cock cushion!”

Colbert interviewed the Duke of Sussex extensively on Tuesday night’s edition of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, covering a range of serious and emotional material.

But he wrapped up by asking about the “frostnip” Prince Harry suffered during a trip to the North Pole, and lost it when he learned the piece of equipment that prevented a reoccurrence on a trip to the South Pole:

PRINCE HARRY: It’s fine now. Thank you. And so the context was that these amazing veterans were doing a walk to the North Pole. They had all the training. I had none. And I turned up thinking, How bad can this be?

STEPHEN COLBERT: It’s only the North Pole.

PRINCE HARRY: It’s on. It’s only the North Pole. It’s only -35 degrees. I’ve got the pants. I’ve got the jacket. I’ve got the warm stuff. I’ve got all the things that I need. But what I didn’t have was what I had when I actually went to the South Pole, which was a (c*ck) cushion. Which. Which if you. Which is which is a good…

STEPHEN COLBERT: No one in my life, when I was a child, could ever explain to me that some day the Duke of Sussex was going to say the words “cock cushion” to me, and it would all make sense. This is absolutely surreal.

PRINCE HARRY: First of all, it’s great that it makes sense. Because otherwise I’d move myself into this chair.

STEPHEN COLBERT: So is it like, down? What’s what? What are we talking about?

PRINCE HARRY: Well, there was a lovely lady from, Helly Hansen, who actually…

STEPHEN COLBERT: Is this the beginning of a limerick?

PRINCE HARRY: A lovely lady who made a cushion for me, having been told by the guide from the North Pole. He’s doing this again. He’s going to need some extra protection because the pants that I was wearing, you guys were pants, underwear.

STEPHEN COLBERT: Oh, pants or underwear, right, okay, yeah.

PRINCE HARRY: Yeah. Yeah. So that’s all I had. So my. Man Peice. My Johnson, my Wilson, my todger, my willy. Yes. All the things in any other words. If you need to know any other words. I think the Austin Powers sequences are very good.

STEPHEN COLBERT: The Tower of London?

PRINCE HARRY: Actually. That’s you.

STEPHEN COLBERT: Big Ben.

PRINCE HARRY: That the that the piece was against one layer of clothing or two very thin layers of clothing in the -35. And when you’re walking, you’re your hot and you’re trying not to sweat because the sweat freezes and once it’s numb, you don’t know the pain.