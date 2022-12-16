‘A F*cking NFT?’ QAnon Followers Were Not Impressed with Trump’s ‘MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT’

Loyal QAnon conspiracy theorists were among those not impressed by former President Donald Trump’s flop announcement of digital collectibles this week.

Wednesday, Trump took to his social media platform to tease a “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” that ended up being a venture for him to earn more cash. If anyone were to eagerly await such a vague and sweat-eliciting promise, it was those among us anticipating Trump’s prompt White House reinstatement and a return from the dead for JFK Jr.

Instead of military tribunals, public hangings, the imprisonment of anyone who has ever heard the name Rothschild, and time travel, the former president offered $99 non-fungible tokens of him with friggin’ laser beams coming out of his eyes.

As Vice covered in great detail, even the QAnon faithful lost it – even if only for a little while.

The outlet’s David Gilbert reported:

The anger on Telegram channels and pro-Trump message boards was palpable. The day prior, the Trump team had said a “major announcement” was coming Thursday. Many from the QAnon community had expected—as they have for the last five years—that the “major announcement” from Trump was about how he was going to take down the deep state, arresting his enemies and taking control of America once again.

One QAnoner called Trump’s business venture a “shit storm debacle NFT announcement,” while another accused the country’s 45th president of “shilling NFTs for campaign funds.” (It does not appear the NFTs are for Trump’s second reelection bid, just his pockets.)

Perhaps the best response came from a conspiracy theorist who simply said, “A fucking NFT? He needs a new PR team.” The responses are plentiful and worth reading more of in Gilbert’s piece here.

But, as we’ve seen from the QAnon crowd, its patience for Trump is as infinite as nuclear energy. No amount of evidence can convice the cult of Trump he is a mere mortal. The plot was twisted quickly to a sort of trust-the-plan approach.

Gilbert noted:

Some accounts pointed out that a Q drop back in 2019 mentioned a “Trump card” while others pointed out that it had been 1,700 days since that Q drop was posted, and because Q is the 17th letter of the alphabet, then it obviously means something very important.

