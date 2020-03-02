Dr. Matt McCarthy, an infectious diseases specialist at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle that he was concerned with the small number of coronavirus tests that have been run, warning, “We still are not testing at full capacity, and that is a national scandal.”

When discussing the presence of coronavirus in New York, McCarthy stated, “The thing that didn’t concern me is that there is a case here, its that we’ve only run 32 tests in New York State this entire time,” adding, “we’ve known about this virus since December. It’s March.”

“I still can’t easily order a test on a patient. This virus is spreading in our communities, we don’t know how much, but the longer that this administration offers false reassurance, the longer that this scandal is going to go on. And if at some point, they don’t change their tune, it’s going to go from a scandal to a cover-up,” McCarthy continued.

McCarthy deemed the “containment period” as “over,” explaining, “we are now into something called mitigation … This virus is already spreading in our community and we are trying to lessen the severity of it.”

McCarthy has also defined “mitigation” in a post on Twitter, warning Americans to “expect substantial disruptions to daily life.”

Today’s word: mitigation. Now that #coronavirus containment has failed, we must implement policies that mitigate its effect in our communities (closing schools, preparing hospitals, quarantines). Expect substantial disruptions to daily life in America. — Matt McCarthy (@DrMattMcCarthy) March 2, 2020

“The Vice President is the face of the response, and he is not giving us a fair assessment of what’s really happening. What’s really happening is not reassuring,” McCarthy warned.

Continuing to counter the Trump administration’s relaxed attitude, McCarthy told Ruhle, “This virus is spreading in our community and we’re going to see hundreds of cases this week, thousands of cases next week, and only then can we start to figure out ‘how do we mitigate this pandemic.'”

When Ruhle asked Dr. McCarthy what changes he has made in his daily life, McCarthy recommended washing your hands constantly, avoiding touching your face, and stopping hand-shakes.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]