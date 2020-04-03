A Note on Mediaite+

Aidan here. I wanted to start off by thanking you all for your continued readership; your contributions to our comments section; your dedication to sending the most unsparing feedback and the best gossip into our tips box.

You will have noticed that yesterday we launched a subscription service Mediaite+.

In addition to exclusive reporting, interviews and content, a main reason some of you will be interested in Mediaite+ is that it allows you to read the site with no ads, on videos or articles. It’s a faster, cleaner look.

We truly appreciate the many hundreds of readers who signed up on the first day, and hope you like it. We look forward to providing members with exclusive features at the intersection of politics and media — which will include great industry news, like last night’s story on Chris Cuomo’s ratings surge.

For those regular readers not yet on board, you’ll notice there’s a prompt that pops up asking you to subscribe. That only appears after you’ve clicked on five stories in a month, so it’s a (yes, slightly annoying) nudge for our most loyal readers to join the club — they bugger off forever when you do. We welcome any feedback on how the new site looks and functions.

We couldn’t do this without you and really appreciate your support. Stay safe.

