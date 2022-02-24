Fox Business Network’s Liz Claman was tracking the market’s volatility on Thursday as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine wreaked havoc on the Dow Jones in the early half of the day to only see the index close in the green.

Claman told viewers about an hour before closing, “Take a look at the VIX, or volatility index, which measures investor fear.”

“Before the president began speaking, it was high anxiety time,” Claman pointed out, noting Biden’s 3 p.m. address to the country. “The VIX spiked 10%. It has reversed and is slightly negative by about a quarter percent.”

Biden unveiled new sanctions on Russia during his address Thursday, including on Russian banks and business, which led to U.S. stocks ending trading up, including a 3 percent gain in the Nasdaq.

“Let’s bring up the Intra-Days because that’ll give you a sense of how we’re entering the last hour of trade,” Claman continued.

“You see the steep drop at the open on the left side of the screen, falling as low as 4119, if we were looking at the S&P we would be at the moment 4240, so a real comeback here,” she concluded.

“The Dow was down at one point, what are we looking at, about 859 points, now it’s moving higher by about — lower, rather, still about 230 points,” Claman added pointing out the loss in the market earlier in the day.

“The NASDAQ briefly dropping more than 191 points which — 191 points which put it in bear market territory, down 20% from the recent highs, but now it’s up 242 points,” Claman as U.S. markets were winding down trading.

Watch the full clip above, via Fox Business

