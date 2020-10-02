Moments after White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows spoke to the press without wearing a mask, a senator took him — and others in the White House — to task for being lax about Covid-19 safety protocols following President Donald Trump’s positive test.

Appearing on CNN Newsroom Friday, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) slammed Meadows for not wearing a mask despite having been in close proximity to the president in recent days.

“It was disturbing to see

The Connecticut senator went on to say that he believes the Meadows press gaggle is a bad signal being sent by the White House.

“It just doesn’t appear to me that the White House has gotten the message,” Murphy said. “They seem to still be playing way too fast and loose with CDC guidelines. And that’s a really, really dangerous message to send to the country.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]