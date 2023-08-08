‘A Very Confused Judge!’ MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Rips Trump-Appointed Judge For Scolding Jack Smith Over 2nd Grand Jury

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough ripped Judge Aileen Cannon for questioning the “propriety” of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s second grand jury, calling her “confused” and accusing her of “bad faith.”

In an order denying Smith’s request to seal certain evidence in the classified documents case, Judge Cannon also ordered Smith to “address the legal propriety of using an out-of-district grand jury proceeding to continue to investigate and/or to seek post-indictment hearings on matters pertinent to the instant indicted matter in this district.”

On Tuesday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Scarborough seized on that criticism to question Cannon’s education and mental acuity, calling her “A very confused judge in Fort Pierce” and saying her confusion is a bad sign for the case.

“She was shocked, shocked! That you going to have to grant these going on at the same time. It’s not a good sign. Where did she go to law school?” Scarborough said.

NBC News Justice and Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian explained the issue to Scarborough, who then accused Cannon of “bad faith”:

JOE SCARBOROUGH: But, Ken, we have a confused judge in South Florida, which, of course, I find it hard to believe that a judge could be confused that you have two grand juries going at the same time. Just some baffling decisions coming out of a judge who has already been excoriated by the 11th Circuit in previous cases for being out of her depth. Ken, can you explain what happened with those Fort Pierce filings? KEN DILANIAN: Well, in her latest order, Judge Cannon is essentially… Well, first of all, she granted the government’s request to have a hearing on whether Walt Nauta’s lawyer, Stanley Woodward, has a conflict of interest that needs to be explored because he’s representing not only Walton, but other witnesses in the case that he may have to cross-examine. So she granted that. In the process of doing that, though, she denied the special counsel’s effort to file part of something under seal, saying he didn’t justify that. And then she questioned why he was using two grand juries to continue to investigate whether there had been obstruction of justice in this case. Now, you know, there are some rules about continuing to investigate a case with a grand jury after it’s been indicted. You basically have to be investigating pursuant to a separate indictment. Chuck Rosenberg can speak more to that. So it’s not, it’s not it’s not a nutty notion that she would question that. But it did seem like she was a little bit surprised that there were two grand juries in the case when the prosecution had already laid that out in previous filings Joe. JOE SCARBOROUGH: Yeah, it seemed to be bad faith.

Watch above via MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com