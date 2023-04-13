Aaron Rodgers Appears to Share Support For Fellow Anti-Vaxxer RFK Jr. Running For President: ‘#Kennedy2024’

Aaron Rodgers appeared to throw his support behind Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the upcoming 2024 presidential election on Instagram.

The post was made by Rodgers on Tuesday night, uploaded to his Instagram reels. It featured a clip of Kennedy on an upcoming podcast with author Aubrey Marcus. According to People Magazine, in the clip Kennedy discussed his reasoning for throwing his hat into the 2024 ring and Marcus gushed over the Kennedy’s “wisdom.”

Rodgers reposted the video, adding two flexed arm emojis and several red hearts, #Kennedy2024 was written at the bottom of the message.

Kennedy has filed all the necessary paperwork to enter the race. An official announcement is rumored for April 19.

Both Rodgers and Kennedy have been very vocal about their anti-vaccine views — particularly as it relates to the Covid shot. While playing for the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers admitted he misled the media on his vaccine status for Covid. Rodgers claimed, in an interview with Joe Rogan, that he was allergic to one of the vaccines ingredients and had chosen not to take the shot.

Kennedy has jumped back into the spotlight since the pandemic hit — often giving interviews criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci and Big Pharma. He also released a New York Times bestselling book titled The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health, in 2021.

