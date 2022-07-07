Abbott Issues ‘Unprecedented’ Order Empowering Texas National Guard to Return Migrants Back to the Border

Greg Abbott (R-TX), the Republican governor of Texas, took what he called “unprecedented” action on Thursday by issuing an executive order directing the Texas National Guard and the state’s Department of Public Safety to return migrants.

“While President Biden refuses to do his job and enforce the immigration laws enacted by Congress, the State of Texas is once again stepping up and taking unprecedented action to protect Americans and secure our southern border,” Abbott said in a statement.

“The cartels have become emboldened and enriched by President Biden’s open border policies, smuggling in record numbers of people, weapons, and deadly drugs like fentanyl,” the statement concluded.

The Texas Tribune noted that Abbott’s move “appears to be testing the limits of state authority by empowering state law enforcement to bring migrants to the ports of entry — stopping short of using state resources to expel migrants from the country.”

I issued an Executive Order authorizing the Texas National Guard & Texas Dept. of Public Safety to return illegal immigrants to the border. Cartels have become emboldened by Biden’s open border policies. Texas is taking unprecedented action to STOP this criminal enterprise. pic.twitter.com/ag08ACYP3Y — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 7, 2022

Immigration and border enforcement is a federal law enforcement responsibility and Abbott’s order is clearly aimed at pushing the Biden administration to move toward a tougher stance.

Abbott charged in his statement that the Biden administration’s “decision to end Title 42 expulsions and the Remain-inMexico policy has led to historic levels of illegal crossings, with 5,000 migrants being apprehended over the July 4th weekend.”

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick compared the influx of migrants at the Southern border to an “invasion” during an appearance on Fox News Tuesday.

“We are being invaded and if we’re being invaded under the Constitution, I think that gives us the power to put hands on people and send them back,” raged Patrick in the interview.

Patrick eventually compared the migrant influx and the drugs coming across the border to an “attack” just like Pearl Harbor.

