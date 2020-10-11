ABC News’ Jon Karl opened This Week Sunday morning by calling out the White House over a lack of access to top health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Karl said the White House “wouldn’t allow” Fauci or other medical experts to appear on the show to talk about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and he made a point of saying Fauci himself was “more than willing to join us. And this isn’t even the first time one of the big Sunday shows has directly called out the White House on this topic.

White House communications director Alyssa Farah responded by insisting no one is being “muzzled” — pointing to recent media appearances Fauci has made — and specifically claiming that Karl “didn’t request any other member of the task force.”

FALSE. 1) Dr Fauci has been doing media all week – appearing on PBS Newshour & NBC’s Andrea Mitchell

3 days ago. 2) not getting your desired guest does not = the WH trying to “muzzle” anyone. This narrative is tired. 3) @jonkarl didn’t request any other member of the task force. https://t.co/C6UZciVO26 — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) October 11, 2020

Dr. Fauci has sure been on a lot of TV this week for someone being “muzzled” by @WhiteHouse. CNN new day

CNN cuomo

MSNBC Andrea Mitchell

PBS Newshour

AP multimedia interview

CBS News Radio Cc: @jonkarl https://t.co/C6UZciVO26 — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) October 11, 2020

Karl directly called out Farah for not telling the truth by sharing an email he sent that shows he inquired about interviewing Fauci, but also plenty of other officials like Dr. Deborah Birx or Admiral Brett Giroir or Dr. Sean Conley or FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn.

You are not telling the truth and you know it. The emails are assessed to you. https://t.co/fL6U1u1JNB — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) October 11, 2020

The truth matters. The requests for Dr. Fauci and the other members of the task force were made directly to you — multiple times. In this email, for example: https://t.co/fL6U1u1JNB pic.twitter.com/PQRr1DgG4t — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) October 11, 2020

You’re right Jon, I missed one email in a thousand I receive a day. — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) October 11, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]