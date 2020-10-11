comScore

ABC’s Jon Karl Posts Email Request After White House Tries to Dispute His Comments About Access to Fauci, Health Experts

By Josh FeldmanOct 11th, 2020, 1:11 pm

ABC News’ Jon Karl opened This Week Sunday morning by calling out the White House over a lack of access to top health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Karl said the White House “wouldn’t allow” Fauci or other medical experts to appear on the show to talk about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and he made a point of saying Fauci himself was “more than willing to join us. And this isn’t even the first time one of the big Sunday shows has directly called out the White House on this topic.

White House communications director Alyssa Farah responded by insisting no one is being “muzzled” — pointing to recent media appearances Fauci has made — and specifically claiming that Karl “didn’t request any other member of the task force.”

Karl directly called out Farah for not telling the truth by sharing an email he sent that shows he inquired about interviewing Fauci, but also plenty of other officials like Dr. Deborah Birx or Admiral Brett Giroir or Dr. Sean Conley or FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn.

