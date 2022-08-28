Any public bluster from former President Donald Trump and his team in the wake of the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago is just posturing, says one top correspondent.

Appearing on ABC’s This Week Sunday, Jonathan Karl reported that Trump’s inner circle is freaking out over the former president’s inability to retain adequate legal counsel.

“Publicly, what they’re saying is this is rallying Republicans to Trump’s defense,” Karl said. “This makes it more likely that he will run for president, more likely that he will win the Republican nomination. Campaigning against this political action by the FBI and the DOJ.

“Privately, they are really concerned. And one of the big concerns here is that Trump has nobody defending him. If you look at his legal team, it is comically inept and inexperienced. All of the big names who defended him through the first two impeachments, through the Mueller investigation, they are gone. There is real concern that he needs to bring in a heavy hitting criminal defense attorney.”

Trouble is, according to Karl, that Trump just can’t find a top attorney willing to take him on as a client.

“I know of several that have been approached who have said no,” Karl said. “I even know of one prominent criminal defense attorney who was approached who didn’t even return the phone call.”

Karl went on to question how Trump plans to get enough Republicans to vote for him in a presidential primary when he can’t even get an attorney to defend him.

“The idea of Donald Trump running for president again and being the frontrunner for the Republican nomination — will Republicans be comfortable supporting a candidate who cannot even hire a criminal defense attorney?”

Watch above, via ABC.

