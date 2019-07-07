ABC’s Martha Raddatz strongly questioned acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan for dismissing reports about overcrowded and unsanitary detention facilities.

Raddatz read directly from an Office of the Inspector General’s report that detailed terrible conditions at border detention centers, asking “When you read that, when you look at those images, what’s your explanation?”

McAleenan said his agency is working toward solutions, and that “we’ve done a tremendous amount.”

Raddatz noted that McAleenan initially dismissed reports of terrible conditions at the centers, playing a clip of an earlier press conference where he called an AP report “unsubstantiated.”

The New York Times and the El Paso Times reported that agents at a migrant detention center told reporters that children did not have enough food and outbreaks of scabies and chickenpox were reported.

“So I’m not denying that there are challenging situations at the border. I’ve been the one talking about it the most. What I can tell you right now is that there’s adequate food, water and that the reason those children were at Clint station,” McAleenan insisted.

“We have no evidence that children went hungry,” he said.

McAleenan also didn’t wouldn’t say whether he expects to be officially nominated as DHS head, saying “I’m focused on solving the problems that we’re facing right now – addressing this humanitarian and security crisis at our border and supporting the men and women.”

