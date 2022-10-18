Abortion Rights Crowd Goes Wild As Biden Warns GOP ‘About to Find Out’ How Much Power Women Have

President Joe Biden delivered some crowd-pleasing trash talk to a Democratic audience when he warned that the GOP and the conservatives on the Supreme Court are “about to find out” how much political power women have.

President Biden gave a speech Tuesday at a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre in Washington, DC, which he centered on abortion rights.

The issue has become a top Democratic priority since the Supreme Court effectively overturned Roe v. Wade with the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, and escalated by a national ban proposed by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

Those events have coincided with a reversal in the Democrats’ favor going into the midterms, and the crowd was very responsive to Biden’s message. In several instances, he drew from the text of the Dobbs decision for inspiration, including when he invoked Justice Samuel Alito’s observation that

“Women are not without electoral or political power”:

I want to remind us all how we felt that day when 50 years of constitutional precedent was overturned. … The anger, the worry, the disbelief, the unbelievable fact that for the first time in our history, the Supreme Court didn’t just fail to preserve a consciousness of freedom. It actually took away the right that was so fundamental to Americans. It took away a right. And the fear that now that most personal of decisions may not only be made by the woman and her doctor, but by politicians to make that decision. The Dobbs decision, the court practically dares women to go ahead and lead, and to be heard. One of the most extraordinary parts of that decision, in my view, was when the majority wrote, quote, Women are not without electoral, are not, excuse me, are not without electoral or political power. Let me tell you something. The court and the extreme Republicans that have spent decades trying to overturn Roe are about to find out. (Applause) As they say in one of the times (inaudible) they ain’t seen nothing yet! Let’s take a look at what happened in Kansas. Come this November, we’re going to see what happens all over America, God willing.

Watch above via WUSA.

