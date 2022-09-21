‘Absolutely Epic!’ Kayleigh McEnany Laughs Out Loud at Don Lemon Being Told Africans Should Pay Slavery Reparations

Kayleigh McEnany and other Fox News personalities laughed out loud at a clip of a CNN Royal correspondent telling Don Lemon that Africans should pay slavery reparations, not the British crown — and called it an “Absolutely epic moment!”

On Wednesday afternoon’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Outnumbered, McEnany and the rest of the crew had a hearty laugh at a week-old CNN clip that went viral after conservative media figure Tom Elliott put some anti-Lemon spin on it.

McEnany introduced the clip by repeating that spin, telling viewers “Don Lemon just backed himself into a corner on live television trying to pin reparations for slavery on Britain in an interview with a royal commentator.”

In reality, Lemon was interviewing CNN royal commentator and global business consultant Hilary Fordwich last Tuesday in the aftermath of the death of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II and asked for her take on the conversations about British colonialism and income inequality that became ubiquitous almost immediately upon her death.

It was Fordwich who brought up slavery, and in a rant that defied both the letter and the spirit of historical fact, insisted that Africans should pay reparations for slavery — including to British sailors.

McEnany followed the clip by laughing at Lemon, who was, indeed, caught off guard by Fordwich’s response, and tossing to Arroyo — who then proceeded to explain how his “people” were “more enslaved than” — well, he never got to that part:

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Absolutely epic! That went viral, Raymond. My favorite point is the “Interesting, Hilary. We’ll continue this discussion.” Somehow. I doubt Hilary Fordwich is going to be a Don Lemon regular. RAYMOND ARROYO: What an interesting discussion that is. Look, he didn’t expect that truth bomb to drop on… that… at that moment. The truth is, history is complex. And the people involved in the grave sin of of of both racism and slavery, enslavement of people — that’s going on today, ladies and gentlemen, all over the world, in places like China, in parts of Northern Korea, and places scattered elsewhere. We need to hear more about that, the contemporary examples of it, and not keep rooting through the annals of history and trying to dig up reparations for people in the present day. I mean, you know, I often say my people were making paella and crushing grapes when this happened. We weren’t here. So we were more enslaved than, than, you know, we weren’t part of this. But when you look at what happened, it’s always a broken history. But there are good points to it and bad points. And you’ve got to take the whole of history and move on. We’ve progressed…

From there, the other Outnumbered co-hosts took turns explaining which aspect of the clip they liked best.

Britain was not the first country in the world to ban slavery — Haiti and Denmark were earlier. But the British, after several hundred years of helping to expand slavery, did beat the United States by several decades, and did pay reparations — to plantation owners.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com