‘Absolutely Vile’: Conservatives Rip Obama for Saying America Should ‘Grieve the Children of Uvalde’ – But Also Remember George Floyd

Conservatives ripped former President Barack Obama after he asked Americans to honor George Floyd while balancing grief for the victims of a Texas school shooting.

Wednesday marked the second anniversary of the day Floyd died while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department. His Memorial Day 2020 murder sparked nationwide protests and civil unrest.

Two years after Floyd died, and one day after nineteen children and two teachers were massacred at an elementary school in Uvalde, Obama tweeted Americans should remember both events.

“As we grieve the children of Uvalde today, we should take time to recognize that two years have passed since the murder of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer,” the former president wrote. “His killing stays with us all to this day, especially those who loved him.”

In two subsequent tweets, Obama said Floyd’s passing raised “awareness of systemic racism” and sparked a movement to reform the country’s criminal justice system. He also shared a link to his foundation, which included a graphic of Trayvon Martin.

The posts were not received warmly by some, many of them being high-profile conservatives.

