‘Absolutely Vile’: Conservatives Rip Obama for Saying America Should ‘Grieve the Children of Uvalde’ – But Also Remember George Floyd

Conservatives ripped former President Barack Obama after he asked Americans to honor George Floyd while balancing grief for the victims of a Texas school shooting.

Wednesday marked the second anniversary of the day Floyd died while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department. His Memorial Day 2020 murder sparked nationwide protests and civil unrest.

Two years after Floyd died, and one day after nineteen children and two teachers were massacred at an elementary school in Uvalde, Obama tweeted Americans should remember both events.

“As we grieve the children of Uvalde today, we should take time to recognize that two years have passed since the murder of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer,” the former president wrote. “His killing stays with us all to this day, especially those who loved him.”

In two subsequent tweets, Obama said Floyd’s passing raised “awareness of systemic racism” and sparked a movement to reform the country’s criminal justice system. He also shared a link to his foundation, which included a graphic of Trayvon Martin.

Inspired by these young leaders, @MBK_Alliance launched a Reimagining Policing Pledge for mayors and cities ready to take action. If you’re wondering how you can help make things a little better today, here are some ways to get involved: https://t.co/1E1MfT1sza — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 25, 2022

The posts were not received warmly by some, many of them being high-profile conservatives.

George Floyd was a violent criminal lowlife hopped up on fentanyl. The fact that you would compare his death to the slaughter of 20 children is just incomprehensible. My God you are a vile man. https://t.co/4kvcvIQa5S — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 26, 2022

George Floyd robbed a pregnant woman at gun point. It’s not the same, you divisive psychopath. https://t.co/QGJPGPKfLt — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 25, 2022

“It sucks those kids died, but remember George Floyd? He’s who I’m still thinking about.” — Barack Obama — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) May 25, 2022

Lets forget about the death of 19 children to talk about how one man’s death sparked the most widespread and destructive riots in our country’s history and a crime wave that resulted in a massive homicide spike all of which disproportionately effected black communities. https://t.co/Mfx1ryXc5B — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 26, 2022

Anti-cop Barack Obama pushes forward with the Left’s war on police… https://t.co/y38w5GiLgu — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) May 26, 2022

You are a disgrace https://t.co/dd1jXppOv8 — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) May 26, 2022

You are the #1 reason we are Republicans & Conservatives today. Thank you! https://t.co/ijywfF0W8X — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) May 26, 2022

I truly hope the grieving families in Uvalde do not see this. https://t.co/JciNrlOBzh — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 25, 2022

Children, shmildren. Sure those kids died but let’s honor Floyd, a BLM icon. You are my president forever and I’m Canadian. Your ability to say nothing in such an articulate manner is inspiring. Thank you. https://t.co/HzMfHiKxSK — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) May 26, 2022

The massacre that happened yesterday does not favor my narrative so much, so let’s skip over the parents’ grief and remind everyone of a misfortune that does favor my narrative to create more hate, after two weekends of mass murders. Good thinking. — Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) May 25, 2022

This is why Obama is called the Divider in Chief. https://t.co/XTSKQLPV5q — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) May 26, 2022

This is disgusting so disgusting it’s easy to miss what this truly is, a clear call for political violence, there’s no other reason to bring up Floyd today. Floyd’s death kicked off the lethal summer of ‘20, this is Obama calling for the same playbook to be ran now. https://t.co/ewLUri0iVa — Joe Kent for WA-3 (@joekent16jan19) May 25, 2022

I saw this tweet by way of a screenshot, and thought it was an offensive troll. Nope. You sick partisan sociopaths can’t even let people mourn in peace. God have mercy on your soul @BarackObama https://t.co/xHc6hOxjkH pic.twitter.com/j8KtuUldA0 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) May 26, 2022

Perhaps one of the worst tweets in history. Absolutely vile. https://t.co/RjYnXx6ANp — Tim Swain (@SwainForSenate) May 26, 2022

