Accused Rioter Has His U.S. Capitol LEGO Set Seized by FBI as Evidence

It’s been about six months since the U.S. Capitol was besieged by Donald Trump’s supporters hoping to violently overturn his 2020 election defeat. While the former president is moving to legally battle the tech companies that banished him from social media in connection to those events, the Justice Department continues to bring charges against the rioters while seeking out participants who’ve yet to be identified and indicted.

In the meantime, the FBI has indicted a Pennsylvania man who supposedly played a leadership role during the attempted insurrection, and judging by the evidence they seized from his home, they’re literally building a case against him brick by brick.

The Smoking Gun has a report out on accused rioter Robert Morss and the violent actions he allegedly committed against police officers as he and others breached the Capitol’s Lower West Terrace. According to court documents obtained by the outlet, the FBI seized evidence from Morss’ home after placing him under arrest, and one of the most curious items they confiscated was “a fully constructed U.S. Capitol LEGO set.”

Federal prosecutors told The Smoking Gun that Morss “came prepared for violence and then repeatedly led the violent mob attacking,” though it is currently unclear whether he used the LEGO figurine to prepare an attack on the Capitol. Documents show that the FBI also confiscated paraphernalia Morss allegedly had on him during the riot, along with guns and other pieces of evidence.

Morss had three different firearms including a handgun, a shotgun, and a rifle. Law enforcement also recovered a notebook from his car with writings that included “Step by Step to Create Hometown Militia.” It included a list of names, a list of equipment, and a list of steps, such as “Battle Drills”; “Ambush”; and “Formations.”

