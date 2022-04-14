A group of activists had a grand time with a nonviolent protest against the Russian embassy in Washington, D.C., projecting a large Ukrainian flag spotlight on the side of the building — and even battling against Russian-operated counter-light defensive measures.

Lawfare blog Editor-in-Chief Benjamin Wittes was the ringleader of the merry pranksters, posting a live video feed and updates on his Twitter account into the wee hours of Thursday morning.

We lit up the Russian embassy in blue and yellow but the Checkists inside had a surprise for us. They are using their own spotlights to wash us out. But we have a surprise for them. pic.twitter.com/mUYSjwjyDT — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) April 14, 2022

We are live at the Russian embassy…. https://t.co/yU6kRw5fZE — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) April 14, 2022

The Russians attempted to overpower the Ukrainian light with a bright white spotlight of their own, but did not prevail.

More cat and mouse…. pic.twitter.com/dagrsnQlLo — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) April 14, 2022

The group of activists had been fundraising for several weeks for theater stage lights with blue and yellow filters and a generator and gas to run them, according to a report by the Washington Post’s Clarence Williams, who stopped by the protest. Wittes’ team originally projected their light from the rooftop deck of a building across the street, and then moved down to street level later in the evening.

“It was the most invasive, obtrusive, obnoxious thing that I could do to Russian diplomats that does not molest or do violence to their prerogatives as diplomats in the United States,” Wittes told his live stream viewers, according to the Post. “I don’t want to make it comfortable to be a Russian diplomat in the United States right now.”

Wittes’ prankfare will continue next weekend, with “Operation Sunflower Planting.” He tweeted several updates about the planned mischief to plant sunflowers — the national flower of Ukraine — in a field “immediately across from the embassy gates.”

I have consulted with my partner in Operation Sunflower Planting, whom I have never met and who prefers to remain anonymous. We have agreed that Operation Sunflower Planting will take place on Saturday at 2:00 pm in the vacant field immediately across from the embassy gates. — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) April 14, 2022

That is at the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and Edmunds, Street, NW. All are welcome. We will have a pound of sunflower seeds. People should bring their own too. Warning: trespassing will have to take place to get this operation done. — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) April 14, 2022

