Actor Dermot Mulroney Walks Off Set of The View in Solidarity With Writers Strike Only After Full Interview Segment

Actor Dermot Mulroney ended his segment of The View and walked off the set in support of the ongoing writers strike on Friday — after doing a full interview about his upcoming film.

The situation took place on a pre-taped Friday edition of The View. Mulroney sat with the hosts for 10 minutes promoting his new Marvel series Secret Invasion and discussing his long career.

As they were approaching a commercial break, the hosts the hosts were debating which of Mulroney’s romantic comedy movies were more popular, My Best Friend’s Wedding or The Wedding Date, to be decided by audience applause. But before the segment could continue he asked about the commercial pause.

“Are we going to break?” Mulroney asked.

“We’re going to break,” host Joy Behar confirmed.

“Sorry. First I wanna do this — symbolically in support in solidarity with the writers. I’m gonna walk off your show. Thank you. I’ll see you on the picket lines in July,” Mulroney said as he got up leaving all the hosts a little thrown off.

“Love. Thank you,” he shouted as he ran off stage.

According to Variety, after the show went to commercial break, Mulroney returned to the stage to pose for pictures with The View hosts.

The strike began over 50 days ago and Mulroney exclusively told Variety that he was happy to promote the cause.

“Since I have such respect for The View, a news program with a heart, it was there that I felt comfortable enough to draw attention to the ongoing WGA strike for fair wages and working hours, as I find it incredibly important to continue to support the union,” he told the website.

