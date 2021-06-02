Ad Trashing CNN Includes Reporter’s Emotional Reaction to Biden Rebuking Anti-Asian Violence After Atlanta Shooting

Club for Growth put out an ad on Wednesday going after CNN, hitting the network for not being tough on President Joe Biden and even mentioning the serious scandal surrounding Chris Cuomo.

The ad features a montage of people on CNN making positive and/or laudatory statements about the president, but it also includes these emotional comments from correspondent Amara Walker:

For the president to come and say ‘I see you, I hear you, I feel your pain’… it’s a cathartic moment.

The chyron is blanked out in the ad, but those were comments Walker made in response to the president rebuking anti-Asian attacks after the shootings in Atlanta.

“We are a community that has felt invisible for so long,” Walker said during her live report from Atlanta.

She also talked about the feeling of feeling like “a foreigner in your own country” and how dehumanizing that can be.

CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski called out the ad, saying, “This ad features an Asian-American correspondent getting emotional talking about the spa shootings but they erased the chyron and blurred out the spa name so people wouldn’t know that.”

This ad features an Asian-American correspondent getting emotional talking about the spa shootings but they erased the chyron and blurred out the spa name so people wouldn't know that. https://t.co/VlZm93uvkH pic.twitter.com/lfCqoGITuL — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) June 2, 2021

