Ahead of Tuesday’s California recall election, podcast host Adam Carolla posted audio of his 2013 interview with California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in which the two debated the economic woes facing minorities in the state, prompting Newsom to say he believed broken families had a “huge impact” on Black Americans.

The exchange began with Newsom noting half of his state’s Black residents and half of Latino residents do not have access to checking accounts or ATMs. “What’s wrong with them?” Carolla prodded, to which Newsom said, “They don’t have the resources to sock those things away.”

Carolla argued the economic hardship was created largely by broken families. Newsom said he agreed family was “profoundly important,” leading to the following exchange.

Carolla: Well, you can’t not agree with me. It’s the number one 1 problem they’re having. Newsom: I think it’s among the challenges. Carolla: OK. What’s the number one problem? Newsom: I don’t know. I’ve not countenanced and organized…. Carolla: OK, the family is not the #1 problem in the Black community. What’s the number one problem? Newsom: …One could make that argument. Carolla: It’s simple. Fathers stay at home. Raise your family. Do your homework with your kids. Put an emphasis on education. And let’s see what happens to the problem in 20 years. Let’s see how many of you are at the check cashing place. Newsom: What I don’t like the sort of assertion within the statement — it’s what your not — to suggest the Latino community doesn’t value those same things, I just don’t accept that. Carolla: Seventy-five percent of black kids grow up without a dad. Newsom: I think it’s disgraceful. Carolla: It makes some huge impact. Newsom: It has a huge impact. Carolla: A huge impact? … All right, well, here’s something that makes a huge impact.

Watch above via the Adam Carolla Show.

CORRECTION: Due to an editing error, this post originally said that Carolla’s interview with Newsom took place on Tuesday. It was shared by the Carolla show Twitter account late Monday, but originally recorded in 2013. The post has been updated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com