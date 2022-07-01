Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) scoffed at complaints from political commentators like Fox News Senior Political Analyst Brit Hume and Chief Political Correspondent for the Washington Examiner Byron York about the January 6th House Select Committee, pointing out the flaws in their arguments that the committee is too “one-sided.”

On Friday, York argued on Twitter that “something is wrong with the J6 committee,” on the basis of a comparison with previous select committee hearings that seemed more “adversarial.”

Hume replied that he has never encountered a select committee in which “members were chosen by one party,” continuing to argue that there is a lack of “cross-examination or any attempt to present both sides.”

I’ve covered Washington for more than 50 years, including 11 years covering Congress specifically. I’ve never seen a committee all of whose members were chosen by one party, and where there is no cross-examination or any attempt to present both sides. https://t.co/7bjCm3O9Ez — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 1, 2022

Kinzinger, who sits on the January 6th select committee, responded to Hume that the hearings were “Definitely one-sided, just not in how you think it is.”

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) “took his ball and went home,” continued the congressman. “You all sound nervous.”

Hey Brit. It’s been all republicans testifying. Definitely one sided, just not in how you think it is. And as you well know, Kevin McCarthy took his ball and went home. You all sound nervous. https://t.co/LbQhDZlofy — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) July 1, 2022

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) also replied to Hume with a hint of sarcasm, writing “I agree, Brit. Kevin McCarthy shouldn’t have pulled his members off this critical committee.”

“What say you, @GOPLeader?” said Swalwell, tagging McCarthy.

I agree, Brit. Kevin McCarthy shouldn’t have pulled his members off this critical committee. Trump agrees with this, too. What say you, @GOPLeader? https://t.co/RArF3TUPc5 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 1, 2022

Swalwell and Kinzinger were referring to McCarthy’s move to pull Republicans from serving on the House Select Committee, following House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) rejection of two of his picks.

Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Jim Banks (R-Ind) were rejected by Pelosi as a result of their objection to President Joe Biden’s electoral victory in 2020.

In response to this action, McCarthy put out a statement declaring that “Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts.”

Pelosi did not approve all Republican nominees, so as a result, McCarthy pulled Republican members from serving on the committee, making the balance of bipartisanship uneven. Kinzinger, along with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), are the sole Republicans on the committee.

Others across Twitter pointed out similar problems within Hume’s tweet arguing that the Fox News political analyst was omitting specific details about the bipartisanship of the committee.

Both sides? Brit, you have truly gone all over to the dark side. That is the other side, here. You want both sides, tell Mark Meadows, Donald Trump, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity to testify under oath https://t.co/Lgz9CHhPds — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) July 1, 2022

If only there was the option for a bipartisan 9/11 style committee where the Republicans would have equal say over subpoenas…oh wait…there was that option but the GOP walked away from it!!!! https://t.co/BLt3AI7aR2 — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) July 1, 2022

Every witness who’s testified is a Republican. House R’s chose not to participate. Hey @brithume, in your “more than 50 years” covering Washington, have you ever seen any other President refuse to participate in the peaceful transfer of power & then try to overthrow an election? https://t.co/Tgh1WUKbFD — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 1, 2022

Hey @brithume what a bad faith tweet. You know perfectly well that never in 50 years has a president tried to pull off a coup to remain in power illegally. p.s. trying to have the VP assassinated was kinda new too. https://t.co/0mDPbfsuf3 — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) July 1, 2022

