Adam Kinzinger Scoffs at Brit Hume and Byron York’s Critique of Jan. 6 Committee as ‘One Sided’: ‘You All Sound Nervous’

By Natalie KorachJul 1st, 2022, 3:43 pm
 
(Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) scoffed at complaints from political commentators like Fox News Senior Political Analyst Brit Hume and Chief Political Correspondent for the Washington Examiner Byron York about the January 6th House Select Committee, pointing out the flaws in their arguments that the committee is too “one-sided.”

On Friday, York argued on Twitter that “something is wrong with the J6 committee,” on the basis of a comparison with previous select committee hearings that seemed more “adversarial.”

Hume replied that he has never encountered a select committee in which “members were chosen by one party,” continuing to argue that there is a lack of “cross-examination or any attempt to present both sides.”

Kinzinger, who sits on the January 6th select committee, responded to Hume that the hearings were “Definitely one-sided, just not in how you think it is.”

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) “took his ball and went home,” continued the congressman. “You all sound nervous.”

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) also replied to Hume with a hint of sarcasm, writing “I agree, Brit. Kevin McCarthy shouldn’t have pulled his members off this critical committee.”

“What say you, @GOPLeader?” said Swalwell, tagging McCarthy.

Swalwell and Kinzinger were referring to McCarthy’s move to pull Republicans from serving on the House Select Committee, following House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) rejection of two of his picks.

Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Jim Banks (R-Ind) were rejected by Pelosi as a result of their objection to President Joe Biden’s electoral victory in 2020.

In response to this action, McCarthy put out a statement declaring that “Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts.”

Pelosi did not approve all Republican nominees, so as a result, McCarthy pulled Republican members from serving on the committee, making the balance of bipartisanship uneven. Kinzinger, along with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), are the sole Republicans on the committee.

Others across Twitter pointed out similar problems within Hume’s tweet arguing that the Fox News political analyst was omitting specific details about the bipartisanship of the committee.

