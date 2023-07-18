Adam Schiff Joins Actors Strike Picket Line: These Folks Are ‘Just Trying to Put Bread on the Table’

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) showed his support for the Hollywood writers and actors on strike by joining them on the picket line.

On the Monday night edition of Fox News’ Special Report With Bret Baier, the actors’ strike was a hot topic as growing fears surround the future of the industry.

“Actor and writers on strike together in Hollywood and at studios across the country as both of their unions demand more compensation, increased streaming residuals and assurances that artificial intelligence won’t replace them. The strikes have shut down Hollywood and are expected to cost the industry billions,” Reporter Bill Melugin said.

“The strikers joined on the picket line by California Congressman Adam Schiff, who shares their concerns about AI,” Melugin added.

“We need to do much better when it comes to AI. Otherwise, this country is about to go through the most massive social experiment in which the American people may be the losers,” Schiff warned.

Many in the industry fear AI technology could do away with the jobs of background extras on films and television shows and possibly even write episodes or full film scripts in the near future.

“All too many people back in the Congress think that everyone who works in this industry is some multimillionaire celebrity, when the reality is these are folks that are just trying to put bread on the table, keep a roof over the head, provide for their family, work enough so that they can qualify for health insurance,” Schiff said.

Watch above via Fox News’ Special Report With Bret Baier.

