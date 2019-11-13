Adam Schiff Opener: Impeachment Hearing Is as ‘Simple and as Terrible’ as Did Trump Abuse Power

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff opened the first public hearing in the impeachment of President Donald Trump in dramatic fashion, declaring that the matter before the country is “as simple and as terrible” as deciding whether Trump abused his power.

“Earlier this year, Volodymyr Zelensky was elected president of Ukraine on a platform of ending the conflict and tackling corruption,” Schiff said, adding “He was a newcomer to politics and immediately sought to establish a relationship with Ukraine’s most powerful patron, the United States.”

“The questions presented by this impeachment inquiry are whether President Trump sought to exploit that ally’s vulnerability and invite Ukraine’s interference in our elections?” Schiff continued. “Whether President Trump sought to condition official acts, such as a White Hoagie meeting or U.S. military assistance, on Ukraine’s willingness to assist with two political investigations that would help his reelection campaign?”

“And if President Trump did either, whether such an abuse of his power is compatible with the office of the presidency?” he added, declaring that “The matter is as simple, and as terrible as that. Our answer to these questions will affect not only the future of this presidency, but the future of the presidency itself, and what kind of conduct or misconduct the American people may come to expect from their Commander-in-Chief.”

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

