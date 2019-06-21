One of the more bizarre elements to unfold from this week’s closed-door congressional hearing with Hope Hicks was House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler referring to her as “Ms. Lewandowski.”

The transcript shows that Hicks corrected Nadler, who incorrectly ID’d her three times:

It looks like Rep. Nadler referred to Hicks as "Ms. Lewandowski" three times. Here's one of them, and her resopnse. pic.twitter.com/BXHMJGCvU8 — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) June 20, 2019

There had been gossip a while back about Hicks and Corey Lewandowski being linked. Nadler told CNN it was a screw-up on his park:

Nadler said he was running through a series of questions with Hicks, including about former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. He said that he had “two different counsels” who were “whispering in my ear” while he was seeking to question her and erroneously called her “Ms. Lewandowski.” Nadler said that he was also “thinking about” all the objections raised by White House lawyers to his questions about her time while serving at the White House. “That’s what I was thinking about, and I screwed it up,” Nadler said. “I meant nothing by it.”

On CNN today, however, John King was critical of Nadler over the flub, saying, “He fought to get her testimony. He knows her name is Hope Hicks… If you’re gonna make the case to the American people that you’re making serious credible investigations and you’re prepared, why be amateur and offensive?”

