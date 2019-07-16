White House counselor Kellyanne Conway took a moment from defending President Donald Trump’s racist attacks on four Democratic congresswomen of color to call those women representatives of “a very dark element in this country.”

During a lengthy press gaggle on the driveway of the White House, Conway defended Trump’s attacks on the group of four freshman progressives — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) — that has come to be known as the “squad.”

But Conway took a shot of her own while answering an unrelated question on asylum policy. During a digression, Conway volunteered that “I will call out people who vote against humanitarian aid that’s supposed to help the kids and women they pretend — and you let them pretend — lie that they care about.”

Conway was referring to the “Squad’s” vote against the House version of a bill to fund Customs and Border Patrol facilities.

“We are now the equivalent of, for some of the these people, and not just those four,” Conway continued. “Please, they just represent a very dark element in this country that seems to be, that seems to not respect the military, not respect veterans, not vote for humanitarian aid. Why is that? I will always stand up against those people.”

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

