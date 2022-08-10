After Online Onslaught Against New York AG On the Way In, Trump Praises ‘Very Professional Meeting’ On His Way Out

On his way into their meeting, former president Donald Trump went absolutely ballistic on New York Attorney General Letitia James over her civil investigation his business. On his way out hours later, he praised the meeting as “very professional” in a breezy Truth social post bragging about his company.

Trump faced a deposition on Wednesday in the civil probe at AG James’ office. As the meeting approached, Trump put out a very angry statement accusing James of “hostility” and “retribution, in which he announced he would be pleading the Fifth.

On Truth social and Rumble, he also posted four separate videos attacking the Attorney General, and then emailed each video in a separate email out to his various lists.

But after the deposition, he had a different tune.

“Just leaving the Attorney General’s Office – A very professional meeting. Have a fantastic company with great assets, very little debt, and lots of CASH. Only in America!” he posted on his social media network Truth Social.

The Trump Organization has anything but “very little debt.” It is approximately $1.1 billion in the hole, according to Forbes.

That bookkeeping aside, there’s no obvious accounting for tone shift before and after the meeting. Not yet, anyway.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com