Several top officials resigned from President Donald Trump’s Cabinet over the violent riots at the Capitol, after the president stirred up anger for weeks with lies about the election being stolen from him.

One of the Cabinet secretaries who resigned was acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf.

And now that he’s resigned, he’s saying that the president bears responsibility for that violence.

This is what he told CNN Wednesday:

“He’s the President. What he says matters,” Wolf said in an interview with CNN. “People listen to him — particularly supporters of his, I would say, really listen to him — so there is responsibility there.” However, it is for Congress to determine if it was an impeachable offense, Wolf said. He told CNN there is also personal responsibility for the rioters who entered the Capitol.

He added, “I was disappointed that the President didn’t speak out sooner on that. I think he had a role to do that. I think, unfortunately, the administration lost a little bit of the moral high ground on this issue by not coming out sooner on it.”

Trump today issued a written statement saying there should be “NO violence.” It’s unclear whether he will make a public speech saying the same.

